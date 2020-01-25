|
|
William James Britton Jr.William (Bill) Britton passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Redwood City with family and friends by his side. Bill was predeceased by his parents William J. and Patricia Britton. He is survived by his children William, Loriann, Matthew, and Lea, along with his siblings John (Linda), Joseph (Michelle), Julie Kanzaki (Ken), Patricia Walker (Curt) and Kerry Hermann (Andy). He was blessed with grandchildren Alex, Bentley, Matthew, Jeremiah, Jewel, Jemma, Jenova and Jeeno and the late Craig Britton. He was also uncle to multiple nieces and nephews.
A native of San Francisco, Bill was a graduate of Mills High School in Millbrae. He loved all things mechanical and could repair or build virtually anything. He had a passion for restoring and riding Harley Davidsons. After a long career in the construction industry working as an electrical contractor, Bill retired and moved to his ranch in Siskiyou County where he could enjoy the open space and ride his horses. Bill was a generous soul, giving freely of his time and resources and always putting his family and friends ahead of himself. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020