William Buchleitner
January 26, 1943 - September 3, 2020
William (Bill) Buchleitner of San Francisco passed away at age 77 on September 3, 2020. Bill is predeceased by his parents, Florence (D'Onofrio) and Christian Buchleitner and survived by his brother, John Buchleitner (Barbara) of Severna Park, Maryland and sister, Patricia Strollo (Robert) of Endicott, NY. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Bill grew up in New Rochelle, NY and played baseball on the high school team. He graduated from Manhattan College and attended Fresno State in California before serving in the Army in Vietnam. When he returned from the war, he earned a graduate degree from Humboldt State and settled in San Francisco, a city he loved, and spent the rest of his life there. He worked in recreation and hospitality until he retired.

Bill was a talented artist and liked to draw and paint. He was also active physically and loved to golf, fish, bike, and play tennis. And he made the best spaghetti and meatballs the family ever tasted!

Bill will be interred at Sacramento National Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at the Veterans Administration who cared for Bill while his health was declining.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
