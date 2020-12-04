William Clay Burchell
Nov 3, 1936 - Dec 3, 2020
William Clay Burchell (Clay) died on Dec. 3, 2020 in San Francisco. Clay was born in Alexandria, Virginia on November 3, 1936, the son of Ellenor G. Burchell and Cephas S. Burchell, both of whom predeceased him. Clay is survived by his best friend, husband and the love of his life for over 55 years, Michael A. Zamperini. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy Jane Wilke of Springfield, VA, his nephew, Thomas Z. Wilke of Williamsburg, VA, and his two great nieces, Mary Wilke Thompson of Frisco, Texas and Caroline Wilke of Charlottesville, VA as well as his great grand nieces, Paige and Blakely Thompson of Frisco, Texas. He is also survived by his hanai family, Catherine Gaze and Laura Simmons of Tucson, Arizona.
Clay and Michael shared an intense interest in travel. For many decades they enjoyed their annual trips to London and throughout Europe, as well as to Sydney and throughout Australia, New Zealand, South America and Asia. Each year they took numerous trips to the various islands of Hawaii. Clay was truly an "island boy" at heart.
Clay spent his career in public service with the Federal establishment serving both in Washington, D. C. and in San Francisco.
At Clay's request no services or memorials will be held. His cremains will be taken to Hawaii for scattering at a later date. His survivors offer their heartfelt appreciation to The Sequoias San Francisco, where he lived since June of 2015. Remembrances in his name may be made to the Michael A. Zamperini/W. Clay Burchell Endowed Scholarship (established in 1993 and awarded annually to Gay and Lesbian students) at Golden Gate University, School of Law, 536 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA, to The Sequoias San Francisco, 1400 Geary Boulevard, San Francisco or to a charity of choice
.