William H. Carder

Oct 28, 1941 - May 21, 2020

Acclaimed labor lawyer William H. Carder passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Driven by a desire for justice and helping working people, Bill's legal work and organizing secured countless victories for the UFW and the ILWU. He loved movies, books, music, photography, and traveling the world with his beloved partner of nearly forty years, Sonia Lifshay. Bill is survived by Sonia, his daughter Sara, son Ben, grandson Leo, and brother Donald.



