William Carder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Carder
Oct 28, 1941 - May 21, 2020
Acclaimed labor lawyer William H. Carder passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. Driven by a desire for justice and helping working people, Bill's legal work and organizing secured countless victories for the UFW and the ILWU. He loved movies, books, music, photography, and traveling the world with his beloved partner of nearly forty years, Sonia Lifshay. Bill is survived by Sonia, his daughter Sara, son Ben, grandson Leo, and brother Donald.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved