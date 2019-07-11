William Andrew Cason, Jr. March 21, 1919 - June 29, 2019 William Andrew Cason, Jr. passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 in Burlingame California at the age of 100. He was born and raised in Hollywood, California, to parents William Andrew Cason and Bessie Bearden Cason. Bill's life was full, varied, and gratifying. After graduating from Hollywood High, Bill attended California Podiatry College in San Francisco, then went to war in WWII as a pilot in the Army Air Corps. After the war, Bill, ever the entrepreneur, began a career in food and beverage sales, and eventually formed his own food brokerage company. He met and married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Stewart (Bobbie) in 1956. They built their home in Burlingame, California, and raised two daughters. Bill and Bobbie were married for 61 years, until Bobbie's passing in 2016.



Bill had a lifelong passion for golf, which he played until he was 96. After the war, Bill continued to fly small single-engine planes, mostly to go to the Baja California Peninsula to go deep sea fishing with his friends and family. He was a Mason and a Shriner on the San Francisco Peninsula.



Bill and Bobbie filled their home with music, friends, and parties. They loved to go out dancing. In retirement, Bill and Bobbie shared a wonderful life traveling and golfing, playing bridge, and enjoying their grandchildren.



Bill is survived by his daughter Susan "Spring" Graf (Fred Graf), and grandchildren Claire and Christopher Huguelet. He has a niece Betty Coffelt, nephew John Brining, and many grand-and great-grand nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, his sister Winnie Annelle Cason, his wife Barbara Jeane Cason, and his daughter Nancy Cason Chiamos.



A memorial service will be held on August 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at The First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame – 1500 Easton Drive, Burlingame, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seedlings Braille Books for Children (seedlings.org/donate), or a .



