Duggan's Funeral Service
3434 17th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 431-4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
William Charles Curren


1939 - 2019
William Charles Curren Obituary
William Charles Curren

1939 - 2019

Son of the late Walter and Irene Curren (Valpey), named after his grandfather William Curren and Charles Valpey died August 30, 2019
Bill is survived by brothers James J. and Walter P. (Rita), niece Kate Curren Guillermo Chacon and Casey Curren (Laura); cousins Sr. Gervaise Valpey, O.P., Kathryn Butler, Jeane Keating, John Keating, Charles Valpey and Carol Pekkari. Bill is also survived by many close friends. A native of San Francisco, Bill attended Mission Dolores Boys School and Sacred Heart High School, Class of 1957. Bill went on to work in the Insurance industry including Equitable Life, Metropolitan Life and United Healthcare. The Family wishes to thank St Francis Pavillion and Mission Hospice for their care and support.
You are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday September 2019 11:00 am at DUGGAN'S FUNERAL SERVICE, 3434 Seventeenth Street, San Francisco

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019
