William A. Clarke
September 30, 1957 - November 18, 2019William Allen Clarke passed away at home in Moraga, California on November 18, 2019 following a prolonged battle with cancer.
Born in Detroit, Michigan to Roberta and Richard Allen Clarke on September 30, 1957, Bill was the quintessential middle son—a soft spoken mediator flanked by brothers Richard and Robert, all outranked by older sister Janis. The young Clarke family moved to the Southern California suburb of La Canada where all four kids grew up, sun-kissed and creative. Weekends were spent at his big brother's baseball games or at the beach, where he learned to surf—a hobby that would be a source of everlasting joy and serenity. He graduated from La Canada High School in 1975 and from there he went into the world, studying design at Long Beach State University while bartending (underage) and later attending the School of Visual Arts in New York.
Bill brought beauty and balance to everything he touched, and his aesthetic matured while living abroad in Amsterdam and Paris, France. He followed his father into advertising as a young art director in Corona Del Mar, California and New York City in the 1980s before joining Richard's agency, Robinson Clarke, in San Francisco—initially as Creative Director and later as a principal. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life, Mary Vreeland, with whom he would have two remarkable children: Margaux and Carter. He then launched his own company, Eureka Partners, in 2003, working there until his death save for a short time as Vice-President Global Creative at Twentieth Century Fox. He spent his final years teaching the next generation of designers at Academy of Art University.
If the measure of a man is the company he keeps, then William Clarke was as tall as the Eiffel Tower and as deep as the Pacific Ocean; every person he met became a lifelong friend. There is no way to qualify what we gained by knowing him or what we've lost in losing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Janis Meldahl. He is survived by his brothers as well as his wife and two children. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California on November 24, 2019. His full obituary can be read at www.nostosalgos.org.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 23, 2019