February 7, 1935 TO April 2, 2019

Following a family tradition, he was supposed to be named Orsamus after his grandfather. However, the first birth certificate issued in 1935 listed his name as Sidney, his late uncle's name. Jane, his mother, wanted her first-born child's name to mirror his father's, and on the corrected version of the birth certificate, Sidney became William Bonar Cole. His family and friends called him Bill. At the age of 84, after living a long and full life, he peacefully died on April 2nd.

Born in San Francisco in 1935 to William and Jane Cole, Bill was the oldest of three children. During the early 40's living in Santa Cruz, Bill spent many summer days at the beach. Showing no fear, he and his buddies were known to jump off of Stagnero's wharf and swim back to the beach. During this time he immersed his energy in building HO gauge model trains. The family moved to Marin County in 1949. Bill, having established himself as an accomplished competitive swimmer, swam on the San Rafael, Tamalpais and Sir Francis Drake High Schools' swim teams in successive years. He was in the first graduating class from Drake, San Anselmo, in 1953.

Entering college, Bill had so much fun at the University of California at Berkeley, the school thought it best that he not return. Without looking back, Bill pivoted to the Army for some necessary "structure." His tour of duty was spent at Fort Huachuca in the high desert of Arizona. While on home leave, he was called back due to the 1958 Lebanon invasion by US Marines. Bill often recalled the excitement of contour flying with a friend in the Army's Cessna l-19 Bird Dog over the desert terrain and Grand Canyon. His time in the Army and the G.I. bill enabled him to attend the University of Southern California graduating with an accounting degree, then earning his CPA license. The USC Trojans became a significant part of his life, and he bled cardinal and gold for the rest of his years.

Bill worked for Home Savings and Loan while going to USC and for Tilley and Roth accounting firm after USC. In 1978, he accepted the job to build and manage the Internal Audit Department for Regence BlueCross/BlueShield in Portland. Bill and his family moved to Durham, Oregon. He retired in 1997. Not one to sit idly by, he tended to Sprig Farms, a duck club in Turner Valley and was a Life Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, and traveled the world with his wife. Also, he enthusiastically watched sports programs, especially the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bill loved bacon and a strong gin and tonic, believed everything he ate needed more salt, was a particularly "animated" driver, was an avid duck hunter, and loved his family more than anything in the world. He was enormously proud of his two daughters, and adored his wife.

Bill lived in Portland for 43 years and is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan Elizabeth Cole, his daughters, Kelly Angell Cole of Washington, DC, Amy Bonar Cole of Portland, Oregon, his siblings Perry Cole of San Rafael, California and Cathy Cole Kirk of Orcas Island, Washington, his stepsons Matthew and Michael Sisk, and his former wife and mother of his two daughters, Roberta Rice. Donations can be made in Bill's name to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis TN 38120 or online at www.ducks.org, the Special Olympics, or the .

A gathering to celebrate Bill's life will be on June 15 at his home.

