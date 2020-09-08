William Michael Corry

September 11,1956- August 28,2020

William Corry resident of Nevada City passed away peacefully at his home on August 28, 2020.

Liam is survived by his daughters Rosie Kurtyka (Dustin), Lizzie Corry, Leah Quest (Kevin) and Kristina Barvels (Tony). He is also survived by his grandchildren Allison Corry and Colin and Dylan Kurtyka, brothers Michael and Kevin Corry (LuLu), sister Maureen Corry, his beloved dog Charlie and his sweetheart Dawn. He is preceded in death by his wife Ann Corry, his parents Michael and Maureen Corry, his sisters Margaret Wiggins and Kathleen Banayat.

Liam was born in San Francisco on September 11 1956. He was the 2nd born of 6 children. He was a long time resident of San Francisco before moving to the coast, Pacifica and Moss Beach and finally Nevada City.

He retired after 30 years of working for the city and county of San Francisco and moved to Nevada City where he spent his final years.

Liam was larger than life and he made friends everywhere he went. He was quite the storyteller and loved a good joke. He loved spending time with kids and his grandkids. He loved his cold Budweiser and enjoyed being the life of the party. He will be remembered by many and gone too soon.

He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery and In the near future, When it is safe to gather we will hold a memorial at St. Pauls in San Francisco.



