William Lawrence Cox
January 15,1933 - August 31, 2019Bill was a native San Franciscan. Raised in the Sunset District. Attended St. Anne's, St. Ignatius, and USF. He played Gaelic Football and was All American Goalie for the USF Dons and was inducted into the USF Hall of Fame 1980.
He served in the US Army as a First Lieutenant based in Augusta, Georgia.
Bill is survived by his bride of 65 years Joan Turounet Cox and their children Bill Cox and Joan Davidson. He was predeceased by his daughter Tricia Diller. He was a loving grandfather of 7, and 5 great grandchildren.
Bill was in the automobile business and was the owner of Bill Cox Cadillac Buick in Oakland, CA. He was an active Oakland Rotarian as well as an avid Golfer, Tennis Player and a loyal 49er faithful.
A Memorial Mass will be held Tuesday September 17th at 1:00PM at St Anne's Catholic Church, 1600 Rossmoor Parkway, Walnut Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the John Muir Neurological Department or the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 10 to Sept. 15, 2019