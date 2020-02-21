|
William Brian Dougherty
4/27/41-1/17/20Born in San Francisco to the late Clem and Myra Dougherty. Bill spent his early years growing up in the Crocker-Amazon district. He attended Epiphany grammar school and Riordan High School.
Bill joined the army in 1962 and served in the reserves for 5 years. During this time he went to apprentice school to become a professional glazer. He worked as a glazer until he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and join the San Francisco Police Department. He served the City of San Francisco for 38 years before retiring as a Sargent in 2005. During this time he also established and became the proud owner of Dougherty Glass.
After retirement, Bill enjoyed traveling the world, working endless hours in his vast garden, and cruising in his 53 hot rod. Most important, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Fondly known as "Billy D", you could always find him in any social gathering with a smile on his face. Everyone loved listening to his endless funny stories from over the years. They were bound to make you laugh and put a smile on your face. It was a true pleasure being in Bill's company. He will be greatly missed by his many family members and friends.
Bill suffered from pancreatic and liver cancer, but ultimately passed from an infection at Novato Community Hospital. His loving and devoted family surrounded him throughout his last hours.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah, sons, Bill (Missy), Sean (Eliza) and Colin (Christina). Grandchildren, Ramon, Gavin, Duke, Damon and Reilly. Brother Clem (Janet).
A celebration of life will be held on 2/29 from 12-3 at Valley Memorial Park in Novato.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 23, 2020