William Ehrlich
September 19, 1928-June 14, 2020
William Ehrlich was born in Berlin, Germany to Richard and Sophie Ehrlich. He passed away on the morning of June14 at the Jewish Home in San Francisco. In March 1939 his parents secured him a spot on the Kindertransport which would end in London, England. He was assigned a guardian who set up a home in London for 5 boys from Germany and Austria. Bill lived there until the bombing of London began. He was then evacuated and lived with several different families in Dunmow and Chelmsford. His parents remained in Berlin until 1942 when they were sent to Theresienstadt where they remained until the camp was liberated at the end of the war. Bill completed his secondary education in Dunmow and Chelmsford and completed the equivalent of 2 years of college in London. His parents immigrated to Boston after the war where they had family and Bill was able to join them there. When Bill arrived in Boston he worked and completed his education at the Evening College of Commerce at Boston University to earn a degree in Business Administration. He and a friend decided to move to California and settled in San Francisco. Bill worked for several different agencies in the Federal Government. He worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity until it was up for elimination and then for the remainder of his career he worked as a management analyst of the SSI program of Social Security. In 1968 he married Diane Greenwald and they lived at Lake Merced Hill for most of their married life. They were members of Congregation Beth Israel Judea. Many thanks to his caregivers in the last years of his life-Elvira, Edwin, Jessica and MaryAnn. In honor of Bill's memory donations may be sent to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Life-Jewish Home, 302 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, 94112, Congregation Beth Israel Judea (For Care and Concern Committee), 625 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, 9432 or charity of your choice.
September 19, 1928-June 14, 2020
William Ehrlich was born in Berlin, Germany to Richard and Sophie Ehrlich. He passed away on the morning of June14 at the Jewish Home in San Francisco. In March 1939 his parents secured him a spot on the Kindertransport which would end in London, England. He was assigned a guardian who set up a home in London for 5 boys from Germany and Austria. Bill lived there until the bombing of London began. He was then evacuated and lived with several different families in Dunmow and Chelmsford. His parents remained in Berlin until 1942 when they were sent to Theresienstadt where they remained until the camp was liberated at the end of the war. Bill completed his secondary education in Dunmow and Chelmsford and completed the equivalent of 2 years of college in London. His parents immigrated to Boston after the war where they had family and Bill was able to join them there. When Bill arrived in Boston he worked and completed his education at the Evening College of Commerce at Boston University to earn a degree in Business Administration. He and a friend decided to move to California and settled in San Francisco. Bill worked for several different agencies in the Federal Government. He worked for the Office of Economic Opportunity until it was up for elimination and then for the remainder of his career he worked as a management analyst of the SSI program of Social Security. In 1968 he married Diane Greenwald and they lived at Lake Merced Hill for most of their married life. They were members of Congregation Beth Israel Judea. Many thanks to his caregivers in the last years of his life-Elvira, Edwin, Jessica and MaryAnn. In honor of Bill's memory donations may be sent to the San Francisco Campus for Jewish Life-Jewish Home, 302 Silver Avenue, San Francisco, 94112, Congregation Beth Israel Judea (For Care and Concern Committee), 625 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, 9432 or charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.