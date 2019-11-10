|
|
William Elston Figara
February 22, 1919-October 29, 2019"Wild Bill" Figara flew into the wild blue yonder for the final time on October 29th. He was just shy of his 101st birthday. William Elston Figara was born in Oakland, CA in 1919. He attended Fremont High School and caddied at Sequoyah Country Club (where he later became a member). He helped to build Shasta Dam as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps and attended Sacramento Junior College until WWII changed his life. He entered the Army Air Corps, becoming a pilot with the 16th Combat Cargo Squadron based in Burma. He flew over 300 missions and earned multiple Distinguished Flying Crosses and Air Medals. After the war, he moved to New Orleans to learn the stock and bond business. Several years later, he returned to Oakland to continue as a stock broker with First California Bank, then Sutro & Company and finally Shearson American Express. In the 70's, he founded Alpha Capital with partner Bob Del Sol and Calvin Wong. In 1987, he founded his own company Alpha Consolidated. He was well connected in the Oakland business community, paling around with the likes of Barclay Simpson, Louis May and Brian Bennet. He married Angela Alioto, a San Francisco native, in 1952 and together they had two children, Bill and Missy. They enjoyed 42 years together until Angela's death in 1997. He moved to Grass Valley in 2000, where he met the second 'love of his life" Charle Lennon. They shared many adventures together, traveling and enjoying life well into his late 90's.
Up in that blue yonder, he will now be actively harassing his parents, John and Maria, his brother Jack, sisters Mary and Vaille, his wife, Angie, son, Bill, dear friend, Reni Simon and a whole host of family and friends developed from 100 years of life. He is survived by his daughter, Missy, grandchildren from his son, Billy and Camille and three great grandchildren. Also surviving are Charle Lennon's family, numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews and many friends from ten decades of living, including Richard Simon, Spencer & Valerre Hoffman, the Lange clan and the Cummings clan. Per "Wild Bill's" request, there will be no service. Any donations in his name can be made to the .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 12, 2019