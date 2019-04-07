San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
William Figari Obituary
Captain William VincentFigari

Captain Bill Figari passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family by his side at the age of 100.
President of Captain W.V. Figari Marine Consulting in San Francisco. Previously, he was vice president of marine consulting with Marine Research and Planning from 1985 to 1989. He was also the senior vice-president of Red Stack Tugboat Company, Crowley Maritime, serving the corporation for 30 years. He served as President of the Propeller Club of United States. He attended King's Point Merchant Marine Academy from 1941 to 1943. He earned a bachelor's degree in foreign trade from the University of San Francisco in 1941. He holds a U.S. Masters' license for all oceans and seas and an unlimited pilot license for San Francisco Bay and its tributaries.
He is survived by his loving wife Rita of 74 years and 10 months and his children; Roxann, Rochelle (John) Celedon, Bryan (Leslie), and Mark (Irene) as well as 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom knew him as "Poppy". He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Michael and Patrick.
Friends may visit Wednesday, April 10th from 4pm to 6pm at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 29 Rockaway Ave. in San Francisco where a Vigil Service will begin at 6pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 11th at the Church at 10:30am. Capt. Bill will be laid to rest with his sons at Holy Cross Cemetery.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019
