William G. Gaede, Jr.



William G. Gaede, Jr., was born in Long Beach, California, on December 6, 1933, to William G. and Grace T. Gaede. Bill grew up with his sister Nora and brother E.J. in Lynwood, California, where he attended Lindberg Elementary School. He completed his secondary education at Long Beach Polytechnic High School in 1951. Bill went on to Pomona College where he graduated in 1955 with a BA in Philosophy. Bill served in the Army as a Second Lieutenant at Fort Lawton, Washington from 1955 to 1957. He then attended Stanford University where he obtained his MBA in 1959.

After obtaining his MBA, Bill joined the San Francisco office of the firm of Touche Ross & Co. (now Deloitte and Touche) and was admitted to the partnership in 1967, specializing in the Management Consultancy practice of the Firm. In addition to serving in the San Francisco office, Bill also served in various capacities in the Seattle, Washington, D.C. and New York offices of the Firm. He was appointed to the Firm's Management Committee in 1975 and its Board of Governors in 1978. In 1979 Bill returned to San Francisco and served as the Partner in Charge of that office until 1988. He was then appointed Associate Managing Partner of the Firm with worldwide responsibility for the Firm's Capital Markets Services Practice.

A frequent speaker and contributor to business publications on a wide variety of topics, Bill was active in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has been deeply involved in Bay Area civic affairs. He served for five years on the Boards of the San Francisco Downtown Association, three years on the Board of Summerbridge National, a nationwide educational project headquartered in San Francisco, and chaired the Board of the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. In 1989 he was elected Chairman of the Board Trustees of World Affairs Council of Northern California, following his service as Chair of the Finance Committee.

Bill's service to the community continued with membership on the Board of Merola Opera Program where he was the program's Vice President for Development and a Member of the Executive Committee. He also was a member of the Board of the St. Francis Hospital Trustees, serving on its Finance Committee and as its Chairman from 1995 to 1997. Bill served as Chairman of the Strybing Arboretum Society Board of Trustees from 2000 to 2001. He was a member of the Pacific Union and Family Clubs.

Bill passed peacefully at his home in San Francisco in the loving arms of his family. He is survived by his three children and their spouses Heidi and Bill Driscoll, Kristina Grace, and Bill and Tacy Gaede as well as his seven grandchildren, Will and Cameron Driscoll, Alexandra, Jack, and Mark Grace, and Margaux and Nicholas Gaede, and his loving sister Nora Fleming. Bill was an exemplary father and extraordinary grandfather who led his family with grace, enthusiasm and great dignity. We laughed and loved our way through life with him. He will be dearly missed.

Services will be held at Grace Cathedral.





