Dr. William ("Bill") Berl Goodheart Jr. Dr. William ("Bill") Berl Goodheart Jr. was born in Hollywood, California on May 6, 1934 to Mona (Lasley) and William Berl Goodheart. At the age of 13 he moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with his mother, where he attended Punahou School and became an avid surfer. A lover of both physical and intellectual challenges, and accompanied by a quick sense of humor, he would refer to himself as an "old surfer" for the rest of his life. After earning a B.A. in Philosophy from Stanford University, he spent two years at the University of Munich as a graduate student. Following his travels, he returned to Stanford University to earn an MD, and then to the University of Chicago for an internship and residency in Internal Medicine. In Chicago he met Marianna Giacalone, and the two soon married. Returning to California, he trained as a psychiatrist at the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco and the C.G. Jung Analytic Institute.
Bill ran a private psychiatric practice in San Francisco and Marin County for the next four and a half decades, in addition to working as a Medical-Legal Examiner for Worker's Compensation and disability claims in Sacramento and was a consultant to the Marin County Community Mental Health Services. He served as Clinical Faculty in the Dept. of Psychiatry at University of California Medical Center, Training Analyst and Faculty Member at the C.G. Jung Institute, and was Co-Founder and Core Faculty at the Center for Integrative Psychoanalytic Studies in Berkeley. Deeply influenced by his association with Robert Langs, he was not shy about challenging orthodox beliefs, and articulating his vision of psychoanalytic interaction through numerous publications, lectures, presentations, workshops, and courses.
Finding inspiration in scientific literature and works of art, he often quoted his favorite poet William Carlos William's line "No ideas but in things." His continuing intellectual curiosity was matched by myriad outdoor activities, which included family backpacking trips, fishing, sailing, sculling, a month-long solo hike on the John Muir trail, and several years of modern dance training.
Family life was central for him, delighting in the activities of his wife and sons, often claiming they "opened whole new worlds" for him. His gentle and considerate nature, fierce integrity, and love of new experiences was an inspiration to others throughout his life. Upon retirement in 2017, he and his wife moved from their long-time home in Larkspur to Pleasant Hill, near their eldest son. He died just past midnight on the morning of December 25th, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Marianna, sons Ross and Matthew, daughters-in-law Amy and Rebecca, and grandsons Connor and Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020