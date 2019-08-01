|
William Lanyon Hambley
February 15, 1929 - July 27, 2019William Lanyon Hambley, 90, deceased July 26, 2019. Bill was a proud San Francisco native. Born at Stanford Lane Hospital to William L. Hambley Sr. and Blanche Arnold Hambley. Velma Hambley later adopted him.
Bill was the devoted and loved husband of Agnes Molinelli Hambley, the two were married at Star of the Sea Church and would have celebrated 66 years of marriage this coming September. He was the proud and protective father to their only child, daughter Gina Hambley Garibaldi (Bradley), and the much-loved teacher, entertainer and buddy to his two grandsons Vincent Garibaldi (Christie) and Stephen Garibaldi.
Bill graduated from Presidio Junior High, attended Washington High and graduated from Bates School. He also attended USF. His childhood was spent riding the back of streetcars and swimming at Baker and China Beaches. He could take you to any given destination in the "City" without hesitation.
Bill worked for the California Forestry Service in Mendocino during his teens and in 1947 he began a long career at PGE. He began in the Gas Meter Department and retired as Plant Superintendent in the Gas Department. His expertise in the gas-metering field was well known, and his knowledge was sought after by several foreign countries and the U.S. Army. He won several awards for his groundbreaking suggestions on how to improve gas meter repairs. He retired after 40 years, but after a few years of retirement, he worked at Bay Meadows Race Track in their armed security division.
William was also a proud Korean War Veteran. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After being sent to Eta Jima Specialist School for Morse Code, he was returned to Okinawa as a specialist radio operator charting the B29 planes as they departed and returned from bombing in Korea.
Bill enjoyed many good times, vacations and trips abroad with his family, often including his in-laws, Pietro and Maria Molinelli, and brothers and sisters-in-law James and Joyce Molinelli, Mario and Linda Molinelli, and John and Louise Molinelli.
He was the respected and loved Uncle to John Molinelli Jr., Joseph Molinelli (Kim), Laura Molinelli Schuchardt (Justin), James P. Molinelli Jr. (Janice), Stephen Molinelli (Suzanne) and Ami Molinelli Hart (Lorca). He has many grand nieces and nephews that he enjoyed visiting with and hearing about.
Bill became a Catholic late in life, on a memorable trip to Italy, where he was baptized in the St. Andrea Church Barchi, Italy, where his Mother and Father-in-law were also baptized. He liked to comment on the fact that he was older than his Godparents, James and Joyce Molinelli. Bill was a member of St. Bartholomew Church for 43 years and performed ushering duties every Sunday.
Bill was a self taught harmonica and guitar player and always had his harmonica ready for family gatherings. He was a car enthusiast his entire life, and spent most of his free time working on his vehicles. He owned several makes and models including Studebaker, VW's, Fiats, Mercury, Ford, Mercedes, and Cadillac, but his pride was the '53 Chevy he modified with an unheard of mass of power for its day.
His grandsons were his joy and when they started participating in sports he and Agnes attended every practice scrimmage and scheduled game during their many seasons. He was known by many nicknames: Billy Bad, Billy Broke, Billy Barchi, Hambellini and Pepper Dog, but his favorites were Grumpa and Dad. He loved all his family and they loved him.
Private services were held and he was entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. The family would like to thank Mission Hospice, particularly Kalika and Mitch, the Sutter Home Health Team of Madelein and Ana Marie, his caregiver Anna, and a very special thank you to Dr. Dale Ritzo for his care, patience, and compassion over the past several decades. We are grateful to each and every one of you.
We will miss you Billy. We were all very privileged to have you in our lives. Rest in Peace. You more than deserve it.
Sempre con amore, sempre nel mio cuore. Agnese.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019