William Edward Hammerstad
September 27, 1934 ~ October 19, 2019Born to Vernon and Kathryn Hammerstad in San Francisco. Bill passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was a Pacifica resident for 61 years. He was a Veteran of the Navy and Army, retired from Lockheed as a Mechanical Design Engineer and also was President of the Pacifica Half Moon Bay Board of Realtors.
In his early years he was an avid competitive swimmer at Lowell High and Gold Glove feather weight boxer. Later he became an expert snow skier and was happiest on the ski slopes. He and his wife traveled the world and have been on many cruises. Bill and Rita appeared on the TV 20 Dance Party of the 80's. Many seascape paintings in his home reflect his artistic talent.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Marie, whom he was married to for 63 years; countless nephews and nieces: Jerry & Linda Colivas, Christine & Ron Titus, Tom Colivas, Stephen & Jorisa Colivas, Kurt & Peggy Colivas, Sam & Sandi Colivas, Robert & Donna Colivas, Karen Towns and Barbara Richard; and god children: Palani Colivas, Nikolas Colivas, Danielle Colivas.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Stret, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019