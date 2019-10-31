San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Hammerstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hammerstad


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
William Hammerstad Obituary
William Edward Hammerstad

September 27, 1934 ~ October 19, 2019

Born to Vernon and Kathryn Hammerstad in San Francisco. Bill passed away at his home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was a Pacifica resident for 61 years. He was a Veteran of the Navy and Army, retired from Lockheed as a Mechanical Design Engineer and also was President of the Pacifica Half Moon Bay Board of Realtors.
In his early years he was an avid competitive swimmer at Lowell High and Gold Glove feather weight boxer. Later he became an expert snow skier and was happiest on the ski slopes. He and his wife traveled the world and have been on many cruises. Bill and Rita appeared on the TV 20 Dance Party of the 80's. Many seascape paintings in his home reflect his artistic talent.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Marie, whom he was married to for 63 years; countless nephews and nieces: Jerry & Linda Colivas, Christine & Ron Titus, Tom Colivas, Stephen & Jorisa Colivas, Kurt & Peggy Colivas, Sam & Sandi Colivas, Robert & Donna Colivas, Karen Towns and Barbara Richard; and god children: Palani Colivas, Nikolas Colivas, Danielle Colivas.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st Stret, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now