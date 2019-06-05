William P. Harrington March 7, 1926 - May 29, 2019 William "Bill" Patrick Harrington passed away peacefully in his Sonoma home on May 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Florence (Flossie), sister Una Sherman, sons Tom (Karen) and Tim (Joan), grandchildren Stephanie (Gary), Patrick (Karen), Kaytlin (Robert), Michael (Daniela), Erin, Chelsea and Danny, great grandchildren Josephine, Liam, Samantha, Avery, Ashlynn, Ava, and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Alanna Shannep and Mary Harrington and his brothers Derry and Jack.

Bill immigrated to the United States in 1949 and married Flossie on April 18, 1953. He served in the US Army and was retired with a disability. He became a successful general contractor building residential and multifamily units in the San Francisco area. His devotion to the Irish community was felt by so many of colleagues and friends and is especially evidenced in his involvement with the building of the Irish Cultural Center and his membership of both the Rebel Cork Benevolent Association and Ancient Order of the Hibernians.

His memorial service will be held on June 20, 2019, 1:00 pm at Saint Leo's Catholic Church, 601 Aqua Caliente Rd. W, Sonoma CA 95476 followed by a memorial luncheon at the Salt and Stone restaurant in Kenwood. Further information can be found at the Duggan's Mission Chapel's website, [email protected]



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary