|
|
William Ernest Haynes
August 22, 1936 - June 14, 2019William "Bill" Ernest Haynes passed away peacefully on June 14th in Plano, Texas in his 83rd year. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Willette "Lettie" Lancia (Rothschild) Haynes, daughters Lancia Ann Herzog and Sharon Haynes Meakin, son-in-laws Raymond Herzog and Phillip Meakin, and grandchildren Riley Kate Herzog, Gray Lansing Meakin, Logan Anthony Herzog, and Lilian Pierce Meakin. Born in Peoria, IL, the son of Clarence Ernest and Lucille Ann (Pierce) Haynes, Bill moved throughout his childhood to Urbana, IL, Rockford, IL, Racine, WI, Bettendorf, IA and Indianapolis, IN, for his father's job at the J.I. Case Company. He attended St. Ambrose Academy in Davenport IA, then later transferred to Loras College, Dubuque IA where he graduated in 1959 with a B. A. degree in Business Administration and minor in Philosophy. He served in the U. S. Army from 1959 - 1961 and was stationed at Fort Clayton, Canal Zone, Panama playing in the 79th Army Band (Trumpet). Bill received a Juris Doctor Degree from Marquette University Law School in 1964 and a Masters in Business Administration from Loyola University of Chicago in 1969. Soon after, he moved to Burlingame, CA, where he met his wife, and worked for Wells Fargo Bank before opening a private practice as a Tax Attorney specializing in taxation law, estate planning, and business law. In 2000, Bill and Lettie moved from San Francisco, CA to Greenville, SC, then Allen, TX in 2003 to be closer to their grandchildren. During his lifetime, Bill was an active member of Sports Car Club of America, several tax associations, San Mateo Elks Lodge, Rotary Club of San Francisco, and a member of Civil Air Patrol, USAF Auxiliary as a Captain (Legal Officer). An avid car racing fan, Bill had a love for sports cars, especially Porsches, and instilled an interest in car racing, flying, horses and music in his daughters and grandchildren. Bill loved his family and friends from across the country, and will be deeply missed by all. Services will be held on August 13th at noon at St. Brendan's Catholic Church, San Francisco and Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poor Clare Colettine Nuns in Rockford, IL.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019