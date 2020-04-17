|
William G. Hayward, Jr.
Jan 16,1930 - Apr 11, 2020William G. Hayward, Jr., a retired certified public accountant who was managing partner of the San Francisco public accounting firm Hood & Strong in the 1980's and a former long-serving trustee of Golden Gate University, died April 11th, after a lengthy illness, at his home in Bozeman, Montana. He was 90. Born in Chula Vista, CA, and raised in Washington, D.C., he served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration at the University of California, Los Angeles and an MBA from Stanford University. He worked for Hood & Strong for 25 years and served as managing partner from 1983 to 1990, taking great pride in keeping the firm independent. He taught at Stanford's business school and at Golden Gate University. He was an avid runner, hiker and gardener. A long-time resident of Lafayette, he lived in San Francisco before moving to Montana. He was the son of the late William G. and Ruth (Marshall) Hayward. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janne (Van Valkenburgh) of Bozeman; his sister, Mildred Sargent of Granite Bay, CA; sons Edward G. (and Sheila) of Milton, MA, William M. "Monty" (and Renee) of Kenwood, CA, and James M. (and Jennifer) of El Sobrante, CA; and his grandchildren: Brendan, Nicholas, Briana and Christopher. He is also survived by his first wife, Sally O. Hayward of Lafayette. Because of public health recommendations, a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020