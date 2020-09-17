Bill & I became acquainted through our work with the Washington State Bar Association and the ABA House of Delegates. Bill never lost his Bremerton roots, and was always a kind, welcoming, interested, friendly, helpful and caring person for a small town practitioner in Little Norway. He was a big time lawyer - and human - with small town care, empathy and compassion. Bill left a big mark on the world, and those who had the good fortune to know him.

Jeff Tolman

Friend