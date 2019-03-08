Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Hinshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hinshaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Hinshaw Obituary
William David Ripley Hinshaw

Apr 14, 1934 - Mar 2, 2019

Born April 14, 1934, Pasadena, CA to the late Hon. John Carl Williams Hinshaw and Wilberta Ripley Hinshaw (Savage), survived by beloved son, William Taylor Hinshaw, (Cynthia), grandfather to adored Cameron and Thomas Hinshaw. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 2, 2019. Eighty plus year resident of California; graduate of Sidwell Friends, Deerfield Academy and Ohio State (BS, Economics); also attended Princeton University and UC Berkeley. US government intern in the 1950's in Washington DC. World traveler, sailor, actor, animal lover, accomplished speaker, nature lover, 35-plus year auto-parts salesman, published professional photographer. Winner of numerous sanctioned motorsports races all across California and the western US in the 1950's, 1960's and early 1970's. Reluctantly leaves many dear family, friends and colleagues. Private services. Please sign the guestbook at www.luybendilday.com. Luyben Dilday Mortuary (562) 425-6401
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.