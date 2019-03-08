|
William David Ripley Hinshaw
Born April 14, 1934, Pasadena, CA to the late Hon. John Carl Williams Hinshaw and Wilberta Ripley Hinshaw (Savage), survived by beloved son, William Taylor Hinshaw, (Cynthia), grandfather to adored Cameron and Thomas Hinshaw. Passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 2, 2019. Eighty plus year resident of California; graduate of Sidwell Friends, Deerfield Academy and Ohio State (BS, Economics); also attended Princeton University and UC Berkeley. US government intern in the 1950's in Washington DC. World traveler, sailor, actor, animal lover, accomplished speaker, nature lover, 35-plus year auto-parts salesman, published professional photographer. Winner of numerous sanctioned motorsports races all across California and the western US in the 1950's, 1960's and early 1970's. Reluctantly leaves many dear family, friends and colleagues. Private services.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019