William Iracki
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William J Iracki
July 18, 1928 – May 20, 2020
Bill Iracki was born in Garfield, New Jersey and passed away in his much beloved, adopted city of San Francisco. He was the first generation of polish immigrants. He graduated from St John's in New York and later received a JD from Georgetown. He served honorably as a corporal in the Marines in Korea.
While living in Washington, DC he met his wife, Mary Newman. They were married on September 17, 1955. They returned to Mary's hometown of San Francisco and settled in the Richmond District where they remained for the rest of their lives.
He worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster before opening a series of laundromats in the Marina, North Beach and Bernal Heights. His real passion was for California history where he collected books and postcards on California and the Bay Area throughout his life. He was a tremendous reader with a terrific memory about local history.
His childhood was resolutely impacted by the Great Depression, imparting an appreciation for re-using and recycling throughout his life. He never let his age get in the way and maintained his independence and curiosity til the end.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary and by his son Tom. He is survived by his son Paul (Paula). Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew him.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved