William J Iracki

July 18, 1928 – May 20, 2020

Bill Iracki was born in Garfield, New Jersey and passed away in his much beloved, adopted city of San Francisco. He was the first generation of polish immigrants. He graduated from St John's in New York and later received a JD from Georgetown. He served honorably as a corporal in the Marines in Korea.

While living in Washington, DC he met his wife, Mary Newman. They were married on September 17, 1955. They returned to Mary's hometown of San Francisco and settled in the Richmond District where they remained for the rest of their lives.

He worked in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster before opening a series of laundromats in the Marina, North Beach and Bernal Heights. His real passion was for California history where he collected books and postcards on California and the Bay Area throughout his life. He was a tremendous reader with a terrific memory about local history.

His childhood was resolutely impacted by the Great Depression, imparting an appreciation for re-using and recycling throughout his life. He never let his age get in the way and maintained his independence and curiosity til the end.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary and by his son Tom. He is survived by his son Paul (Paula). Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew him.





