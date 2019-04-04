Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM San Francisco Elks Lodge 450 Post Street View Map Resources More Obituaries for William Jamison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Jamison

Obituary Condolences William Lacey Jamison On the eve of his 73rd birthday, Billy died in the city he loved and was born to Kathleen (nee Lacey) and Robert G. Jamison. Billy and his wife, the former Ellen Sullivan, were married over 35 years. Together, hand-in-hand with tenderness and mutual love they faced and tackled life's journey and challenges.

Billy was a proud 1964 graduate of Lowell High School and was recognized by the senior poll for his "Sense of Humor". His days at Lowell were some of the happiest of his life. In his days as a Financial District and Marina bartender he delighted in sharing cherished memories from when he was a Lowell varsity football fullback. He was a "go to guy" for answers as few knew more sports history and memorabilia typically delivered with his one-of-a-kind style and wit. Billy was also proud to have attended San Francisco State and night classes at the University of California.

He was a life-long San Francisco resident, except for relocations as his job required to Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, amongst others, during his 48 years working and managing in the bar/restaurant hospitality industry he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents Kathleen (Kay) and Robert (Bob) Jamison, in-laws Peter J. and Lillian F. Sullivan, brothers-in-law Edward J. Heaney and Michael Peter Sullivan along with Michael's children Michael Patrick and Angela Pauline Sullivan.

In addition to his wife Ellen, Billy is survived by his siblings and his siblings beloved children, Kathleen (Kit) Heaney Las Vegas, NV, Jamie (Rodney Johnson) Las Vegas, NV; John (Carla) Medford, OR; Irene (Rene) and her spouse John Ayers Sonoma, CA, Jack (Amy) Santa Rosa, CA and Kate Ayers, Santa Rosa, CA. Billy is also survived by his brother-in-law Mark F. Sullivan (Millicent) of Westlake Village, CA, their wonderful children, Patrick (Lora) The Woodlands, TX; Matthew, Westlake Village, CA; Mark, Jr. (Natalie), Hawthorne, CA; Thomas (Christine) The Woodlands, TX; and John (Jamie) of Granite Falls, WA; brother-in-law Peter J. Sullivan (Cynthia), North Muskegon, MI, their daughter Kelly (Nick Rinks) Spring Lake, MI who Billy adored and provided many of his most joyful memories; Kathryn M. Sullivan, Honolulu, HI; Bob's wife Shirley and their daughter Tracey and her daughters, many cousins of the Lacey clan he enjoyed warm memories of family events and dear, special friends sprinkled throughout the Bay Area, Los Angeles and other environs, who shared as often as possible, fellowship, robust laughter and fun.

Billy was a self-proclaimed "simple soul" who enjoyed humor, a fine meal and conversation, all venues of music especially early Elvis, The Beatles, classic country, big bands, masters of the romantic ballad and classical that opened Billy's love of lyrics, harmony, style, orchestration and led to his appreciation of many of the other arts most notably acting. He was passionate about college football especially Cal and Stanford. He hoped to live long enough to see the next Big Game. He vividly recalled the Giants move west attending many games starting in SF season one and seeing many legendary players and unforgettable plays. He was a Life Member of the San Francisco Elks Lodge No. 3 having been a member for 32 years.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Peter and Paul on Washington Square in North Beach, the church where Billy and Ellen were married on Nov. 5th, 1983. A Celebration of Billy's Life will be held Sat., June 1st from 1:00-4:00 pm at the San Francisco Elks Lodge, 450 Post Street.

Billy was loved and will be sorely missed by his family and friends left with many wonderful memories of times and laughs with "himself". Donations may be made to the San Francisco SPCA, Maddie's Adoption Center, 201 Alabama St., San Francisco, CA 94103 from where his beloved pet companions Little Boy, Lily and Petey were adopted, or to help young children and the poor, visit the Salesians of Don Bosco, Gifts Masses & Donations www.donboscowest.org site. Bill was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, All Saints Mausoleum.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries