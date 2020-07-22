William John Seley

February 7, 1926 - July 10, 2020

On July 10, 2020, William (Bill) Seley passed away at home with family by his side.

Bill was born in Fresno in 1926 and then moved with his father, William Watson Seley, mother Marie and sister Lorraine, to the town of Larkspur, California. Even though he grew up during the Great Depression, he felt rich and privileged to spend his young years in small-town Larkspur. He shared many happy memories of swimming in the slew, shooting pigeons, and filling his red wagon with bottles after the Larkspur Rose Bowl dances to earn money. He also loved driving his "Black Bomber" (with very little brakes and no seats) to Tamalpais High where he lettered in football, baseball and basketball.

After high school, he went on to join the Army Air Corps and was honorably discharged in 1945. He saw the love of his life, Nancy McClure, walking down a street in Larkspur with her boyfriend and decided she was the one. He scared all her boyfriends off and impressed her with his wonderful dance steps and they were married in 1947.

After working all day and going to Golden Gate College in San Francisco at night, Bill moved his growing family down the Peninsula and eventually landed in San Bruno where he started his career in real estate. He eventually became a real estate broker and opened Seley Realty, and also Towne Realty.

While raising their family, Bill joined the San Bruno Lions Club where he and Nancy had the time of their lives and made many friends and lifelong memories. He even got to play God at one of their Lions Club conventions. He also became an avid golfer and joined Green Hills Country Club. He and Nancy golfed, played cards and went to many great events during their 25-year membership.

He loved to travel with Nancy. They traveled all over the U.S. in their trailer, fishing and visiting historical spots. They also took many trips abroad with friends and family.

Bill had a wicked sense of humor and was the life of many parties. He was also generous with his time and enjoyed helping people.

Bill leaves behind his beloved wife of 73 years, son Mark (Sue), daughters Cassandra and Suzanne, four wonderful grandchildren and spouses, and six great grandchildren.



















