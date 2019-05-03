William Joseph Walti July 2, 1930 - April 28 2019 William Joseph Walti passed peacefully at his home in San Carlos the evening of Sunday April 28, 2019. As he did throughout his life Bill expressed his love for all those around him and assured everyone he was at peace. His family and friends were able to share their love and appreciation of him.

Born July 2, 1930 to John Joseph Walti and Kathleen Dolores (Piper) Walti in San Francisco at Saint Mary's Hospital. Growing up in the developing sand dunes of the Sunset District he enjoyed swimming and diving at Fleishhacker Pool and Sutro Baths. A record setting athlete in the high jump Bill graduated from Lincoln High School in June 1948. He served in the Air National Guard being honorably discharged in 1952. He was married on August 9, 1959 to Aspasia Hiota Balchios at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in San Francisco. Bill received his Bachelor's degree in 1955 and his Master's degree in 1961 both from San Francisco State. Several teaching positions and the pursuit of education credentials led to opportunity at San Carlos High School where he began as an Industrial Arts teacher and Counselor, later being chosen as the school's Principal from 1969-1973. He went on to become the School District's Director of Curriculum then retiring as the Assistant Superintendent.

In recent years Bill continued with his lifelong passion of speed boat racing being involved with a number of fellow enthusiasts in vintage race boat exhibitions. He celebrated with family and friends at his 50th Wedding Anniversary and 85th Birthday Party. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bill is preceded in death by his wife Aspasia, brother Raymond and sister Joan. He is survived by son John Walti of Redwood City, daughter Astrid Wetzel and her husband Mike of Costa Mesa and granddaughter Senia Wetzel.

ETERNAL BE HIS MEMORY!

A funeral service will be held 11:00 am Sat. May 11 , Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda in Belmont, followed by a luncheon at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda in Belmont. Interment Mon. May 13 at 11:00am at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park in Colma.





