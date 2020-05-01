William L. Lam1929-2020William L. Lam died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 17, 2020.



Bill lived an accomplished and full life. He was born and raised in San Francisco. After graduating from

Lowell High School, he attended U.C. Berkeley where he met a fellow student, Lucy, who later became his wife of 65 years.



After receiving his degree, Bill was

commissioned as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in the Korean conflict. His military assignments were Ft. Benning GA, Ft. Holabird MD, Ft. Leavenworth KS, Taipei Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Pentagon Washington, D.C., Stanford University, Monterey Army Language School,

Heidelberg Germany, and Presidio of SF. Bill was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, and many other medals.



Playing tennis, being with friends and family,

especially his grandsons, and attending operas brought him much joy. He was a member of the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church.



Bill is survived by his wife Lucy, children Judy and Douglas, two grandsons, sister, and many nieces and nephews. Private burial services were held.



Memorial gifts may be sent to: UCSF Foundation,

Clara Shen Geriatric Teaching Fund, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.







