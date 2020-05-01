William Lam
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William L. Lam1929-2020William L. Lam died peacefully surrounded by his family on April 17, 2020.

Bill lived an accomplished and full life. He was born and raised in San Francisco. After graduating from
Lowell High School, he attended U.C. Berkeley where he met a fellow student, Lucy, who later became his wife of 65 years.

After receiving his degree, Bill was
commissioned as a U.S. Army Infantry Officer in the Korean conflict. His military assignments were Ft. Benning GA, Ft. Holabird MD, Ft. Leavenworth KS, Taipei Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Pentagon Washington, D.C., Stanford University, Monterey Army Language School,
Heidelberg Germany, and Presidio of SF. Bill was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, and many other medals.

Playing tennis, being with friends and family,
especially his grandsons, and attending operas brought him much joy. He was a member of the Lafayette-Orinda Presbyterian Church.

Bill is survived by his wife Lucy, children Judy and Douglas, two grandsons, sister, and many nieces and nephews. Private burial services were held.

Memorial gifts may be sent to: UCSF Foundation,
Clara Shen Geriatric Teaching Fund, P.O. Box 45339, San Francisco, CA 94145-0339.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
(650) 550-8808
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved