Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email William A. Lange, Jr. May 23, 1928 - May 31,2019 "Bill" Lange, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home in Larkspur, California May 31, 2019, eight days after his 91st birthday. He was born to William and Sara Griffith Lange on May 23, 1928 in San Francisco. Bill's father was a widely acclaimed major league baseball player in the 1890s. Bill grew up in Millbrae, California. He attended St. Ignatius and Drew high schools in San Francisco.



Soon thereafter he took over his father's insurance company, eventually spending his entire career at Lange-McWhorter insurance in San Francisco.



His first marriage to Elaine McCrystal Knapp in 1948 parented four children Sara Lange Harris of Arroyo Grande CA; Bill Lange III of Playa Del Rey CA; Art Lange of Sonoma CA and Adrienne Lange McGibben (predeceased). In June of 1969, Susan Butterfield and her son Sean, now of San Rafael CA, came into his life. Susan and Bill were married for nearly fifty years. Bill leaves behind seven grandchildren: Nick, William, Michael, Jack, Ryan, Alexandria, and Ava Marie.



Bill was a longstanding member of the Bohemian Club in San Francisco and would consistently travel to his cabin Esplandian in the redwoods surrounding the Bohemian Grove, where he was a participant in many activities, including being part of a motorcycle group known as the BOHO Bikers.



Bill drove sports cars as well, racing the circuit in Pebble Beach in the 1950's. He was also particularly fond of white water rafting with his family anywhere he could find the rapids flowing in upper California and the Pacific Northwest.



Bill was as much of an expert at bar-b-queuing as he was a finder of fine wines at great prices. If you wandered into any one of Bill and Susan's homes over the years either in San Francisco, Mill Valley, Lake Tahoe or Larkspur, you would undoubtedly meet as well Bill's beloved dogs, the latest being Dexter, a spirited terrier he rescued from hurricane Katrina. Bill loved to hike and played tennis. And in less strenuous moments he could often be heard singing along to his favorite tunes. Throughout his life, Bill Lange was right on key, extremely devoted to his wife Susan and his family. Like his father, he, too, was a good sport and a champion to all. He will truly be missed, but we can all take comfort knowing he is finally safe at home.



A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Lange house in Larkspur Saturday August 10th from 2-5.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice by the Bay.

