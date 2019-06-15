William Richard Lyons Lyons, William (Bill) passed away peacefully in Mountain View on June 5th at the age of 76. Loving son of the late Margaret and William Lyons. Beloved brother of the late Michael (Julie) Lyons and the late Gerald Lyons. He is survived by his brother, Philip (Barbara) Lyons; dear Uncle of Timothy, Seana, Tara, Dan, Kerry and the late Michele; grand nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Bill graduated from South San Francisco High School, Class of 1961. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and a resident of Bolinas for 48 years. He was an active member of the Native Sons of Petaluma, the Bolinas Boat Club for over 30 years and many years as a volunteer Fireman in Bolinas. Bill was an avid scuba diver and soccer player. Bill will join his son, Jed, who passed away October 23, 2012.



Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bill's life on Wednesday, June 26th at 10:30am at Our Lady of Angels Church, 1721 Hillside Drive, Burlingame followed by interment at Holy



Cross Cemetery. Donations can be made to the .





