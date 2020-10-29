William MacColl

William B. MacColl, Jr.

July 28, 1928 – October 18, 2020

William (Bill) MacColl passed away peacefully at his home in San Francisco following a short illness; he was surrounded by his children. Bill was the husband of Stephanie Chase MacColl (1934-2017). He is survived by daughter Lauren MacColl Maass (Peter), son Ian Coats MacColl (Dharma), and his four grandchildren Emma, August, Julian, and Lila.



Born in Providence, Rhode Island he attended Choate Rosemary Hall and Brown University before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1949 to fulfill his dream of becoming a fighter pilot. He flew single engine propeller planes and jets in support of the Korean War, eventually assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Oriskany. Always a Navy man, Bill sported his wings pin on every jacket lapel and NEVER missed the Blue Angels during Fleet Week.



After meeting Stephanie Chase through mutual friends, they married in 1958 beginning a wonderful partnership of nearly 60 years. Sharing a true love of adventure, they skied at Sugar Bowl, hiked the High Sierra Camps, off-roaded in Idaho, enjoyed time at Stinson Beach, and gathered with friends and family as often as possible. As a member of the Montgomery Street Motorcycle Club and a founding member of the Boho Bikers, Bill's avid love for motorcycling took them on innumerable excursions touring the western states on Bill's Harley Davidson motorcycle, including a trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. No question, they were a hoot!



Bill found camaraderie with fellow members of the University Club, the Pacific-Union Club, and the Bohemian Club for much of his adult life whether through playing dominos or sipping Jack Daniels and telling stories.



He was a fervent hobbyist engaged endlessly in collecting trains and regularly operating a fleet of self-made model boats at Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park through the SF Model Yacht Club. He also created the Beach Buggy, a custom-made, three-wheeled sand vehicle which he loved running up and down Stinson Beach pulling a trailer full of excited kids.



Most of Bill's professional career was with Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco where he retired as a Vice President after 33 years. In the community, he served for four decades as the treasurer of the Laguna Honda Hospital Volunteers, a volunteer for the Friends of Recreation and Parks, and as a member of the Floor Committee for the San Francisco Cotillion.



We are all thankful to have known such a warm, generous, and gregarious person. Bill was a genuinely "nice guy" and that is how he will be remembered. The Rhoda Goldman Plaza provided a caring environment for Bill in his final years, including an abundance of his favorite vanilla ice cream sundaes. We thank them for everything they did for him these last several years.





