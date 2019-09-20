|
William Hooper Magidson
November 26, 1924 – September 15, 2019Bill, a native San Franciscan, passed away at the age of 94 in Roseville, CA on September 15th. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Louis and Susie (Hooper) Magidson and his brother Robert Louis Magidson.
He and his loving wife Jeanne were married for 62 years until her death in 2008. Cherished father of Bill (Maxine) Magidson, Sue (Rick) Troia and grandfather to Stacey and Michael Magidson and Collin and Brad Troia. Beloved uncle of Carol Magidson and Nick and Steve Chessari. Bill was also preceded in death by his companion Ernestine Murray.
A proud WW II Veteran, Bill enlisted in the US Army upon graduation from Balboa High School in Fall 1942. He volunteered for paratrooper training and became a member of the 17th Airborne Division, 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his European campaigns; The Ardennes (Battle of the Bulge), Central Europe and Rhineland. After the war he was a very active member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was a past all-state Commander from South San Francisco VFW Post 4103.
Bill retired from Langendorf Bakeries after 36 years as a driver/salesman. He then served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Bakery Wagon Drivers Union Local 484, and held that position for 10 years until his final retirement.
Bill was actively involved in many community organizations including SF Oldtimers Baseball Club and the Pieretti Lunch Bunch, South SF Elks Lodge 2091, SIRS Lake Merced Branch 57, Native Sons of the Golden West Presidio Parlor 194, SF Odd Fellows Lodge #1, Balboa Alumni Assoc., and a life member of the Verdi Club. He also donated over 275 pints of blood to the Blood Centers of the Pacific.
Bill was an avid sports fan and loved watching Giants, 49ers and Warriors games and "arm-chair quarterbacking" the games with Bill and Sue during nightly phone calls.
Bill always read the Sunday Obituaries, so this one's for you dad. You will be missed!
In lieu of flowers, please donate on Bill's behalf to .
Visitation, services and a reception will be held starting at 10am on Wednesday September 25th at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019