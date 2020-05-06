William L. MannJune 28,1926 - April14,2020William Lawrence Mann, aged 93 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in his Orinda home.



Bill was born June 28, 1926 in Springfield, Massachusetts and attended public school there. Following high school, he enlisted in the Navy and was attached to an experimental radio controlled aircraft squadron as an aviation electrician mate. He resigned from the Navy following the atomic bomb tests at Bikini Atoll in the Pacific.



After his Navy service, Bill attended Stevens Institute of

Technology where he earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering while making Honors, Tau Beta Pi, and the Dean's list. This was followed by a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.). As part of the master's degree program, he attended the M.I.T. Engineering Practice School at Oakridge, Tennessee and stayed on as Assistant Director of the school. In 1953, Bill married Joyce Partenheimer whom he had met at an Appalachian Mountain Club camp in Maine.



In 1954, Bill left M.I.T. for employment at the Union Oil Refinery in Rodeo, California as a Process Engineer. After six years, he went to work at Bechtel Corporation in San Francisco in the Refinery and Chemical Division. He remained with Bechtel until his retirement in 1991. During his thirty-one years with Bechtel, Bill led projects associated with nuclear power, crude oil refinement, and processing of oil from the Tar Sands deposits of northern Alberta, Canada. One of his last projects was to improve major Russian oil refineries, but he narrowly escaped when the revolution erupted. His journey back was silent and among the very poor with their pigs and chickens.



Bill and Joyce moved their growing family to Orinda in 1962 where they built their home. Bill spent his retirement years attending the Lamorinda Hills Sirs Branch 174 meetings, traveling to the family cabin in Tahoe and time-share in Mexico, restoring antique boats, gardening, and woodworking. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce of Orinda, daughter Carol Cunha of Granite Bay, son Bill of San Francisco, niece Catherine Cunha of Sacramento, nephew Robert Cunha of San Diego, in-laws Paul Cunha of Granite Bay, and Steven Fujii of Kenwood. Bill was pre-deceased by his youngest son Robert.





