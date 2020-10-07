1/1
William Manning
William E. "Bill" Manning
December 22, 1939 - October 1, 2020
After an idyllic childhood in The City, and working 30 years in the jails and courts for SF Sheriff's Dept., Bill retired in Clayton. He was a devoted Dad to John and Kara, daughter-in-law, Jen, loving grandfather to AJ and Alexa, beloved husband of Sue for 52 years, and enjoyed decades of close friendships. Outdoor Celebration of Life November 2, 2020, 11 am, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette. Masks required. Please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 7 to Oct. 18, 2020.
