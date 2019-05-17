William John Martin Jr. Aug. 24, 1932 - May 14, 2019 "William John Martin Jr (Bill) of Newport, Oregon for the last 26 years, died in Walnut Creek, CA at the age of 86, on May 14, 2019. Bill was born on August 24, 1932 in Oakland, California to parents William John Martin and Laura Jane (Flint) Martin.

Bill graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1954, Summa Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa. He was a member and president of Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity. Upon graduation he married Patricia Marilyn Mahoney (Patty) whom he met while both were attending UC Berkeley. He was subsequently commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the United States Army from which he received an honorable discharge in 1956 with the rank of 1st Lieutenant after serving in Thule, Greenland and Fort Eustis, Virginia. He was awarded the National Defense Service medal.

Subsequent to his discharge from the Army, Bill attended Boalt Hall School of Law in Berkeley from which he graduated in 1959, Order of the Coif. He was a member of the California Law Review and Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Bill was admitted to the California Bar Association in January 1960 and in due course became a Partner in the San Francisco law Firm of Pillsbury, Madison and Sutro. He enjoyed a long career in the field of International Business Transactions. He was a member of the San Francisco Stock Exchange Club, the San Francisco World Trade Club, the International Law Association and the International Bar Association.

Both during his legal career and in retirement he and Patty traveled extensively. They loved travel, especially international travel. Before his retirement they lived mainly in Orinda (Contra Costa County) California. It was there that they raised their two sons, William John Martin, III and Robert Neal Martin. The couple retired to Newport, Oregon in 1993. He is survived by his wife Patricia Martin (in Walnut Creek, CA) and their two sons, William John Martin, III (in Orinda, CA) and Robert Neal Martin (in Albany, CA).

A small family service will be held in the future."







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary