William Martin Scott
May 19, 1952 - November 21, 2019Bill died in his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer which he fought for almost four years. Taken way too soon.
Born in Los Angeles. His parents came from Oklahoma. Son of the late Mabel and Clarence Scott (a member of the Cherokee Nation). After attending Hartnell College, Bill came to San Francisco to attend San Francisco State University. There he received both undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and Classics. It was there that Bill met his wife, Stephanie Ernst. They were classmates, life partners and best friends for 44 years.
His English degree was not particularly helpful in employment. He was a skylight designer for many years. After that he became fascinated with computers and ended up running the computer department at See's Candies and was responsible for installing every PC at their San Francisco and Los Angeles offices. He wrote all the code, some of which is still in use at this time. After See's he worked full time in his wife's family's business, Gus' Discount Tackle. He designed their website and managed all of their accounting, and was even pressed into service and sales. Other than his very varied career moves, Bill was a man with great interests - a voracious reader, talented chef and creative wood worker.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife, Stephanie Ernst Scott; daughter, Ariana Estoque (Marc) and son, Jonathan Scott. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren, Calen Gabriel, Ever Ariyeh, Ellery Shalom and Dyllan Bryce. Also included in the family are Tracy and Sean Treacy,
Friends and family are invited to attend his memorial service on Monday, November 25 at 11:00am at Congregation Emanu-El, 2 Lake Street, San Francisco 94118.
Donations in Bill's honor can be made to either the or Hospice.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2019