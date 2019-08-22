|
|
William "Bill" M. Matsuda
February 5, 1929 - August 16, 2019Passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by Tomoko Matsuda wife of 58 years 11 months, son Eric Matsuda, daughter-in-law Nomie Matsuda, sisters Josephine Matsuda, Sumi Matsuda and a host of loving family and friends. Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and was a hug San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan. His hobbies were penny collecting, baseball cards, stamp collecting, and a sports memorabilia collection. He was inducted into Liberty Union High School District Atheletic Hall of Fame for football, class of '47. He was Cubmaster, Webelos leader, coached little league baseball.
Friends may visit Saturday, August 31th from 5pm to 9pm and are invited to attend Bill's life celebration service Sunday, September 1st at 11am at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave, Daly City. Private inurnment at Japanese Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019