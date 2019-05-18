William Bruce May William Bruce May passed away on May 11, 2019 at the age of 74. He is survived by his loving wife Nancy of 35 years, daughter Allie (Sean) Webster, sons Chris and Matthew (Sarah), grandchildren Lucas and Natalie Webster, and sister Judy Cresanta.



Bill graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1967. He worked at Chevron Corporation for 30 years. After retiring, Bill founded Catholics for the Common Good Institute, a lay apostolate for the evangelization of culture. He was spokesman for the Marriage Reality Movement, author of "Getting the Marriage Conversation Right, a Guide for Effective Dialogue," and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.



Bill's love and focus on the importance of family remains very much alive through his family to whom he was most devoted.



His vigil is on May 22nd from 5-8pm at Keaton's Mortuary, San Rafael. His Funeral Mass is on May 23rd at 11am at St. Anthony of Padua, Novato.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to Catholics for the Common Good Institute or Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.

