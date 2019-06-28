William "Bill" McCarthy March 25, 1925 - June 26, 2019 William (Bill) McCarthy passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 25 at the age of 94. Bill was born in San Francisco in March of 1925. He was a graduate of Mission High School, and a long-time municipal power plant operator for the City of San Francisco. He served in the Construction Battalion (CB's) branch of the Navy during World War II.



Bill loved baseball and was a true-blue Giants fan. He played minor league ball for the Oakland Oaks alongside Billy Martin. He played for many local teams, including the Old Timers Baseball Association.



You'd never meet a kinder, more gentle man, nor a more devout Catholic than Bill McCarthy.He attended daily mass until he was unable to do so due to failing health. He worked for many years with the Legion of Mary.



Bill was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Betty and his two daughters Marian and Katherine. He will be greatly missed by his five adoring daughters, Julie Mahon (John), Joanie Callaghan (Dan,dec.), Laurie Tandy (Rawley, dec.), Peggy Cronan (Greg) and Ginny Romanowski (Gene). He leaves behind six grandchildren, Sean Mahon, Katie Gartee, Elizabeth Peterson, Garrett Callaghan, Greg Callaghan, Daniel Callaghan and eight great-grandchildren.He is also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews, especially the McMahon clan.



We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to caregiversJoy, Kenneth, and Rudy who helped take care of our dad with such kindness and warmth for the past three months.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Gabriel School, 2550 41st Avenue, San Francisco, 94116.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Gabriel Church in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 2 at 11:00., followed by a burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Colma.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 30, 2019