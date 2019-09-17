|
|
William "Bill" Richmond Montague
August 11, 1930—Sept 11, 2019Bill was always proud to have been a native Californian with most of his life spent in Oakland. He graduated from Castlemont High School in 1948 with the care and guidance of a favorite teacher who recognized his abilities early and influenced him to settle down and finish his schooling. And that he did. He loved working and bringing home spending money for his now single mom. He raised rabbits, mowed lawns, and took any job that was offered to a little guy. He was a born salesman and that is what he decided to do with the rest of his life. First, though, was his love of flying. He attended San Mateo Jr College because they offered a flying course at the time and began filling out applications for the Marines, Navy and Air Force. He was selected by the Navy and began the most exciting part of his life. Bill was a fighter pilot in the Korean War and aviation became a central part in the years to follow. While in the Navy he began selling life insurance. Lorelei Bottarini became his adored wife in 1955. They raised 3 children, Mark, John and Kathleen. Sadly, Lorelei died in 1973 and Bill was now a single parent. He continued his long hours selling insurance while becoming an avid and excellent tennis player. Eventually, at the end of 1978, he met Lois Horwitz and they began their loving, and fun relationship of 40 years. They married November 8, 2012.
Bill had two successful careers. He continued his insurance and began a second career in real estate. He retired in his early 60's and returned to aviation. Warbirds, old military planes, became his passion and he built a small collection of them. Training other pilots in formation flying gave him great pleasure. Bill performed in multiple air shows or donated his planes for display. His favorite was to do a flyover in formation with an F-18. He donated a Cutlass to the Midway which will soon be on deck display. His name will appear on the plane along with his flight instructor and friend, Wally Schirra. He has also donated airplanes to the CAF for flying events they held.
Lois and Bill took many trips in California and neighboring states either with flying groups, friends, or alone. In addition to their private plane trips, they traveled to France, Africa, Viet Nam, Mexico, Alaska, Australia, Galápagos, Papua New Guinea and Costa Rica. Together, they hiked, played tennis and ran. Bill's friendly smile was shined on everyone he saw, known or not. An amazing person.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lois Horwitz, his 3 children, Mark Montague, John Montague and Kathleen Montague (Steve Carter) and 12 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 22, 2019