|
|
William Francis Morris
Dec 9, 1926 - Aug 11, 2019William Morris, age 92, died peacefully at home on August 11, 2019, surrounded by family. Bill was born to Irish immigrant parents Patrick and Mary on December 9, 1926 in Providence Rhode Island. He was the fourth of five boys in the family.
He graduated from LaSalle High School in 1944 and enlisted in the Navy, serving in the Pacific at the close of WWII. He then used the GI Bill to attend Providence College where he received a degree in Chemistry. He took a job with American Cyanamid Corporation in 1951 which brought him west to Idaho Falls, Idaho, where he met a young nurse, his future wife Dorothy (Hersley), on the steps of Holy Rosary Church. Smitten from the beginning, they married in October 1953 and remained happily together for the next 65 years.
Bill's career as an analytical chemist then took him to Lawrence Livermore Laboratory where he continued to develop his expertise in spectroscopy and radionuclide analysis for the next three decades. Bill and Dottie moved to Fremont, California where they raised four children: Steve, Carol, Mary Kate and Bill.
After retirement Bill was able to dive into the things he loved the best: gardening, enjoying Dottie's wonderful cooking, going to see the Oakland A's and the San Francisco Symphony, traveling, educating his grandchildren in the art of the pun, and laughing with family and friends over many a shared meal. Bill volunteered as a docent at Sunol Regional Wilderness Area for many years, sharing his enthusiasm for the East Bay hills with children on field trips from local grammar schools. He was a dedicated volunteer for Meals on Wheels until he was 90 years old. He attended Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Mission San Jose for six decades.
Bill loved to hike and swim especially with his kids and later, his grand kids. A week at Lake Tahoe was a summer-time family tradition for over 60 years. He loved swimming in the cold, clear lake water and hiking in the Desolation Wilderness above Emerald Bay. We can still hear him hoot "Whoo!" when he splashed into Rubicon Bay.
Bill is survived by his wife Dottie, his four children, and seven grandchildren: Peter, Kim, Alex, Aidan, Alex, Willy and Jocie.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019