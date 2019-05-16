Resources More Obituaries for William Mullane Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Mullane

Obituary Condolences Flowers William PatrickMullane, III June 21, 1954 - April 27, 2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our son and brother, William Patrick Mullane, III, on April 27, 2019, while surrounded by his loved ones. His death followed an eight-year, hard-fought battle with cancer. Pat was never a victim, but rather, a determined man who refused to give up. That he wrestled with such an insidious disease for so long, and with such dignity and grace, is a testimony to his incredible strength.



Pat was born June 21,1954 and grew up in San Mateo. He attended St. Bartholomew's Elementary School, Borel Junior High, Aragon High School and the College of San Mateo. But more importantly, Pat was incredibly creative and musically talented. By his early 20's, he had already established himself as a versatile instrumentalist, playing both keyboards and guitars (self-taught), while performing in the San Francisco Bay Area with locally popular rock bands. Soon thereafter, he branched out on his own as a composer, writer, and performer. With a rich, tenor voice, Patrick wove a variety of musical styles into his craft as he traveled extensively, performing in clubs all over the United States and abroad. With his many years experience performing, it only made sense that Pat would also become the Entertainment Director at the Custom's House Restaurant in Foster City, and later at the Village Pub in Woodside. Wherever he played, Pat's music, voice, and wit, together with his kind, gentle soul, inevitably touched so many, and he made countless lasting friendships through his music.



Throughout his years of travels, Pat developed a love for fine wines and in 1997 he began studying at The Court of Master Sommeliers, earning the coveted title of Sommelier. He returned to the Village Pub as the restaurant's Sommelier before becoming the gifted Wine Director at Forbes Mills Steak House in Los Gatos, where he worked for nine years before retiring in 2016. At the same time, Pat was also a Contributing Editor for the Pinot Report. As with his love for music, Pat developed so many long-term, close friendships and created heartwarming memories while enjoying and sharing his vast knowledge of and passion for wine.



Pat's talents were extensive. He was also a history buff, a voracious reader, and a long-time baseball fan. He loved telling stories of riding the bus to the Stick with his best friend Jim Brown when he was in elementary school to watch his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants. More recently, Pat truly enjoyed his outings fielding foul balls for the Giants as a balldude, as well as rattling off baseball stats for any era, including those dating back long before he was born. And finally, a photo of Pat should be next to the word "dreamer" or "storyteller" in the dictionary, as one could never be one hundred percent certain whether his many stories were wholly true or cleverly crafted, especially because his dry sense of Irish humor was always present.



Pat was preceded in death by his father, William ("Bill") Mullane, Jr., and is survived by his mother Corinne Falvey Mullane, sisters Molly Mullane Cavagnaro and Maureen Mullane Falecki, brother Brendan M. Mullane, nieces McKayla Falecki and Kristen Falecki, brothers-in-law Bill Cavagnaro and Steve Falecki, and numerous cousins. To all of his extended music and wine loving family and friends, for which there are many, we thank you for your love for Pat.



There will be no formal service, but a Celebration of Pat's Life is being planned.



"Though l know I'll never lose affection for people and things that went before, I know I'll often stop and think about them, in my life I love you more". --John Lennon & Paul McCartney







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 19 to May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.