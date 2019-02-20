Home

Daneri Mortuary
415 Broadway
Jackson, CA 95642
(209) 223-0793
William Orescan
William Orescan Obituary
William "Bill" Robert Stanley Orescan

William "Bill" Robert Stanley Orescan, age 85, of Jackson, CA, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 in Jackson. Bill was born in Toronto, Canada on December 28, 1933, a son of the late Margaret Hrechuk and Michael Orescan.

Bill worked as a civil engineer for 40 years in San Francisco, the Bay Area, and Saudi Arabia. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Katherine; son, Robert Orescan; step-daughter, Deirdre Castillo; step-son, Mark Castillo; four grandchildren; brother, George in Edmonton, Canada; and step-brother Paul Orescan.

At his request services will be private. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 24, 2019
