Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Vigil
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brendan Church
29 Rockaway Ave
San Francisco, CA
William Parenti


1930 - 2019
William Parenti Obituary
William C. Parenti

Beloved and devoted husband of the late Annabel (Patt) Parenti. Loving dad and best friend of Christopher J. Parenti. Loving son of the late Charles and Carmel Parenti. Dear brother of the late Veronica Nolan. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Retired Inspector of the San Francisco Police Department. Member of the SF Police Officers Assoc. Member of the SF Police Veteran's Assoc. Past Commander of Police and Fire Post #456 of the American Legion. Past President and Treasurer (19 Years) of the SF Police Widows and Orphans Aid Assoc. Member of the Native Sons Post #157 and Godfather's Club (St. Vincent's School for Boys). Past President of St. Brendan's Church Advisory Board and Usher for numerous years. A combat veteran of the Korean (Forgotten) War. Former Driver Education Instructor at St. Ignatius College Prep.
Friends may visit Thursday, August 1st after 3:00pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service Thursday 7:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 2nd 11:00am at St. Brendan Church, 29 Rockaway Ave., SF. Committal Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrine of St. Jude, St. Dominic's Church, 2390 Bush St., SF 94115.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019
