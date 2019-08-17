|
|
William Pastor
May 13, 1932 - August 13, 2019William Pastor peacefully passed away at 8:10pm on August 13, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by his wife, daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren.
William John Pastor, most known as Bill, was a native to San Francisco. He was born on May 13, 1932 to John Pastor, an immigrant from Chile, and Miriam Martin, who was born in Hawaii and of Puerto Rican Decent. John and Miriam Pastor settled and bought a house in the Bay View District in San Francisco which was also known as "Butcher Town". They had 10 children of which 5 survived. Bill was the 3rd surviving child and grew up alongside his older siblings: Jack Pastor, Gloria (Albertoli), Virginia (Petrucci) and his younger sibling Richard Pastor. He had a strong love for his childhood dogs Ranger and Butch and his goat, Nanas. Bill formed friendships with other children that resided in the Bay View District that he maintained throughout his lifetime. He attended Bay View Elementary School, Portola Junior High and graduated from Mission High School in 1951. Bill enlisted in the Navy on 5/15/1951 where he served in the Korean War aboard the USS Kearsarge CVA 33, which was one of 24 Essex-Class Aircraft Battleship Carriers completed during or shortly after World War II for the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged after 4 years of service on 5/2/1955 and returned home to his family in San Francisco. At the age of 24, Bill joined the Glazier Union, Local 718. He worked for Star and Mission Glass before going on to work for the City and County of San Francisco.
Bill was a bachelor until 41 years of age with his partner in crime, Ace, his black Labrador. He met the love of his life, Katherine Thompson, at Golden Gate Fields who brought another dog into his life, Cicero. They married on December 15, 1973 in Reno, NV. They settled and bought a house in 1974 in South San Francisco. They had 3 children, a set of identical twin girls, Erica and Andria, and 2-1/2 years later, they had another daughter, Alicia. His daughters grew up with their childhood dogs, Windsor, and later, Misty.
Bill provided 39 years of service as a Glazier and retired in August of 1995 at the age of 63 years old. He became a grandfather in January 1995 and went on to be blessed with 7 beautiful grandchildren: Evan (Champ), Alyssa, Kayla, Anthony, Kourtney, Anabelle and Andrew (Andy). He was also expecting his first great granddaughter in early 2020. He dedicated his retirement years with such loyalty and commitment to the care, guidance and support to his wife, daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren.
Bill always whistled as he worked, played music wherever he went, and danced whenever he had the opportunity. Bill had a strong love for music often playing Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett and The Beatles in any room that he was in. If it wasn't music playing on the radio, he was listening to the Giants and/or the 49er games. Our father was a hardworking man and the epitome of strength, courage, commitment and loyalty. He had a powerful positive presence that attracted respect. Words cannot describe how difficult it is for his family and loved ones to continue to live our lives without his continuous physical presence. Heaven just welcomed a beautiful soul that will be unimaginably missed.
Bill is predeceased by his parents, John and Miriam Pastor, sister, Gloria Albertoli, brothers, Jack and Richard Pastor.
Bill's memories, love, passion, values and life lessons will continue to live on with his wife, Katherine (Kathy) of 46 years, his daughters, Erica Giacomino (Jimmy Boy), Andria Acosta (Homero), Alicia Pastor (Mikey), his grandchildren, Evan (Champ), Alyssa, Kayla, Anthony, Kourtney, Anabelle and Andrew (Andy), his sister, Virginia Petrucci, his niece, Roxanne Albertoli, his nephews, Michael (Emilie) Albertoli, Mark (Christa) Petrucci, and Paul (Theresa) Pastor, and many other special loved ones.
Until we meet again, "Pop", please know that we love you with all our hearts and souls and promise to carry on all that you instilled in us. May God grant eternal peace and rest on your beautiful soul.
Family and friends are invited to visit and share memories on Fri. Aug. 23rd from 10:30AM - 12PM at Garden Chapel, 885 El Camino Real, SSF. where Military Honors will be rendered at 12PM. Procession to St. Veronica Church to follow for 1PM Funeral Mass.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019