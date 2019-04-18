Resources More Obituaries for William Podesto Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William "Bill" Podesto

Obituary Condolences Flowers William D. Podesto October 25, 1938 - April 13, 2019 William David Podesto, architect, passed away peacefully Saturday April 13th surrounded by his family in San Francisco at the age of 80.



Bill was born in Modesto, California on October 25th, 1938 to William Joseph Podesto and Antoinette Marie Lopez. He was raised on the family ranch in Modesto and spent his early years helping the family on the farm. After graduating from Modesto High School and serving in the Marine Corps, he married Joan Eileen Kilroy in 1959. Together they had three children and six grandchildren. Bill and Joan divorced in 2017.





Bill also served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956-1959. Immediately following his service, he attended Modesto Junior College and Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo graduating third in his class in 1963. Bill received a Masters in Business Administration with honors from Golden Gate University in 1973.



Following graduation from Cal Poly, Bill worked for San Francisco firm, Falk & Booth (later known as Corwin Booth & Associated Architects). In 1968, he established his architectural firm, William D. Podesto & Associates (later renamed WPA Design) and continued to practice architecture for over 50 years. The firms major architectural projects included Golden Gate University, 900 Kearny Street, the hospital ships Comfort and Mercy, and the Oakland Raiders practice facility & Raider retail stores. He was also the architect for the proposed conversion of the SS United States.



Bill was an avid sports fan, renowned for his witty sense of humor and delighted everyone he met with his captivating stories. He had a passion for cooking and delighted his family and friends with complex dishes created without a recipe book. Throughout his life he was a passionate collector of Native American, Asian and early American art and artifacts.



In recent years, he traveled extensively and was a prolific painter translating his love of flowers to vibrant canvases. Bill was a loving and generous grandfather who delighted in selecting meticulously researched gifts for his loved ones. He enjoyed giving back his time, in particular to Kai Ming Head Start.



Bill is survived by his daughters, Gina Podesta and Jana Podesto Little, his son Joe Podesta, his former wife Joan Podesto, his grandchildren, and his partner Teri Sardonia.





Friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life, Monday April 22nd at the City Club of San Francisco from 1-3pm, 155 Sansome Street, 10th Floor in San Francisco. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Kai Ming Head Start, 900 Kearny St., Suite 600, San Francisco, CA 94133







