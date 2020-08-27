William R. BudaJanuary 8, 1930 - August 18, 2020Bill Buda (William R. Buda) passed away peacefully August 18, 2020 of natural causes. He was born on January 8th, 1930; he was 90 years old. Bill was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut where he lived until he went to the University of Alabama where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. After graduating, he enlisted in the Army. He was stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco where he was assigned as a lifeguard and met Joan, the love of his life and his wife of 36 years. They settled in San Francisco and raised 5 children together there.After the Army, Bill put his degrees to work and taught at Town School for Boys in San Francisco for a few years followed by various other successful careers from managing Regal gas station on 7th Avenue and Geary to sales associate for Wine Art and freight sales for Universal Car Loading and American President Lines. He had personality plus and many will remember him for his gregarious, fun, outgoing nature. It was always a "Good Morning!" no matter the time of day. He brought laughter, love and lots of fatherly advice everywhere he went to anyone who would listen. His children and grandchildren particularly appreciate how he would empower each of them to do anything they wanted in this world; so long as we were prepared to take the consequences. Once a teacher, always a teacher.Bill was lucky enough to have found two loves in his lifetime. The first was Joan who was taken from us unexpectedly in 1994. You could see how deeply they loved each other just by seeing how they looked at each other every time they danced, which was a lot. After Joan passed, he met Millie. Having recently lost her husband to cancer, Millie and Bill found unexpected love and companionship most couples are lucky to share the first time around. They married, traveled, dined, and danced for 17 years before Millie's passing in 2013. Even though Millie and Bill were older, their love was steadfast, and they brought each other much deserved mutual adoration in all their years together.Bill is survived by his daughters, Barbara and Chris, sons-in-law, Robert and Aaron and grandchildren, Leslie, Billy, Cassy, Alena, Aidan and Andrew. He will be laid to rest with his first wife, Joan, at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma, California.