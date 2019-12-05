|
|
William Anthony Robles
August 1, 1923 - November 30, 2019William Anthony Robles, 96, of San Francisco, passed away on November 30, 2019 and joined his wife, Margaret 'Pat', who had been waiting for him. Bill was born in San Francisco on August 1, 1923. He was raised by his maternal grandmother and large extended family, and forged a deep relationship with many aunts, uncles and cousins. As a young man, he enlisted in the US Air Force and served a tour of duty as a navigator on a B-17 bomber in the Pacific theater. During the tour, Bill was wounded and received a Purple Heart. Upon returning to San Francisco, Bill attended college under the GI-bill. It was during these years that he met his wife, Pat Collins. They married on June 23, 1951. Shortly after, Bill was recalled by the US Air Force to serve a tour of duty in the Korean conflict.
An avid sports fan, Bill adored all his San Francisco teams, especially the Golden State Warriors. A gregarious individual, he enjoyed golf, square dancing and playing bridge. During the last few years of his life, he laughed and sang and continuously greeted other residents and staff at Alma Via San Francisco. He especially enjoyed his weekly physical therapy sessions with his kind and compassionate therapist, Marilyn.
Bill is survived by his children, Bill, Kathy, Claire and Beth, and by numerous grandchildren and great-grand children. Bill lived a long and good life.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019